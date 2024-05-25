Ludhiana City FC draws with Jalandhar Sporting FC

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 24

The fourth league match, played between Ludhiana City Football Club and Jalandhar Sporting FC in the ongoing Punjab Football League Division III being organised by the Punjab Football Association ended in a draw. The match was played at Guru Ram Das Stadium of Dangon village in Raikot tehsil in Ludhiana district on Friday.

Both teams sweat it out to overpower each other but the tie remained unresolved and they had to content with one point each.

After missing a couple of chances, Tarun Kumar of Ludhiana City FC opened the account in the 40th minute and Jasbir Singh of Jalandhar Sporting FC scored the equaliser in the 63rd minute. The teams tried hard to score the decider but success eluded them and the match ended 1-1.

Before this match, Ludhiana City FC had won all their three matches while Jalandhar Sporting FC had won two and lost two. Ludhiana City FC, after four matches, have 10 points, putting them on top of the points table while the Jalandhar outfit with nine points, are at the second spot.

In the next match, Ludhiana City FC will take on Mad About FA on May 29 at Bathinda.

