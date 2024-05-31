Ludhiana City FC outperform Amritsar’s Mad About FA 3-2

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 30

Ludhiana City FC survived a scare against Mad About FA, Amritsar, before wrapping up the last league match 3-2 in the ongoing Punjab Football League Division III being organised by the Punjab Football Association. The match was played at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University ground, Bathinda, on Wednesday.

Mad About FA surged ahead in the 38th minute through Lalit and seven minutes later Sachin Deep of Ludhiana City FC restored parity. The Ludhiana outfit gained lead in the 56th minute when Sachin again found the target to read it 2-1.

In the 66th minute, Tarun of Ludhiana City FC consolidated the lead (3-1) as he converted a penalty kick while Manish of Mad About FA reduced the margin during the injury time.

Ludhiana City FC signed off with five wins and one draw,18 goals scored and 3 goals conceded, to top the points table with 16 points and also qualified for the Division II.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football