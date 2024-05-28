Ludhiana City FC overpower United FC of Amritsar 1-0

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 27

Ludhiana City FC warded off stiff challenge from United FC, Amritsar, before stitching up 1-0 in the fifth league match in the ongoing Punjab Football League Division III being organised by the Punjab Football Association played at Guru Ram Das Stadium of Dangon village in Raikot tehsil in Ludhiana district on Monday.

Players of both teams played like well-knit units and weaved good moves. They made attacks and counter attacks, but failed to pierce through the defense on either side. It was in the 88th minute when Shivan Masih of United FC scored an own goal much to the chagrin of his teammates that sealed their fate 1-0.

Before this match, Ludhiana City FC had won three matches and drew one to top the points table with 10 points; the Jalandhar outfit with nine points, were placed at the second spot.

In the last league match, Ludhiana City FC will take on Mad About FA on May 29 at Bathinda.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football