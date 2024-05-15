Ludhiana City FC, United Football Club tie rescheduled

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 14

The match between Ludhiana City FC and United Football Club of Amritsar in the ongoing Punjab Football League Division III to be played today at Guru Ram Das Stadium, Dangon, near Raikot has been postponed.

According to a release issued by the Punjab Football Association, the match will now be played on May 19 at the same venue.

In the earlier matches played so far, Ludhiana City FC had defeated Skiller Football Academy, Jalandhar, 5-0 and blanked International SC 4-0.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football