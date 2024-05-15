Ludhiana City FC, United Football Club tie rescheduled

Ludhiana, May 14
The match between Ludhiana City FC and United Football Club of Amritsar in the ongoing Punjab Football League Division III to be played today at Guru Ram Das Stadium, Dangon, near Raikot has been postponed.
According to a release issued by the Punjab Football Association, the match will now be played on May 19 at the same venue.
In the earlier matches played so far, Ludhiana City FC had defeated Skiller Football Academy, Jalandhar, 5-0 and blanked International SC 4-0.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, declares his arrest ‘invalid’
Purkayastha has been in custody under the Unlawful Activitie...
UN had informed Israel of movement of killed former Indian Army officer
US calls incident ‘incredibly disturbing’
I never said Hindu or Muslim, I talked about poor families: PM Modi
Referring to the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat when he was th...
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab for campaigning on Thursday; to take out roadshow in Amritsar
After the roadshow, Kejriwal will also pay obeisance at the ...
Rajasthan mine collapse: All 15 Hindustan Copper Limited officials rescued, 1 feared dead
Neem Ka Thana Collector Sharad Mehra says 14 rescued men wer...