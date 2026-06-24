Ludhiana: Civic body chief steps up checks, says officials to be held accountable

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said on Tuesday that all erring officials will be held accountable in regards with monsoon preparedness in the city.

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He chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the MC Zone D office and issued strict orders to ensure there was no laxity in monsoon preparedness.

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Desilting of Buddha Nullah and internal drains, cleaning of sewer lines, strengthening of embankments of the watercourse, fogging, manhole covers and cleaning of road gullies are among the priorities set by Alankar for the civic body ahead of onset of the monsoon.

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The MC chief said every branch was clear about the work that had to be done and directed senior officials to submit certificates of completed tasks.

The officials concerned were directed to remain in touch with the Irrigation Department for desilting and cleaning of the Buddha Nullah beyond city limits.

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Alankar said the the civic body was also establishing a ‘monsoon war room’ to address complaints, and a helpline number would soon be issued for residents. Rapid action teams composed of sewer workers and other staff would be deployed to deal with complaints during monsoon.

Special focus in

vector-borne diseases

For ensuring safety of residents from water-borne and vector-borne diseases, which see a spurt after rains, officials concerned were asked to ensure proper chlorination and fogging across MC limits.

The MC chief said no laxity would be tolerated and stern action would be taken in case of anomalies, if any.

He added the joint and zonal commissioners had been asked to monitor the situation in their respective areas on a regular basis.