Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

Continuing its crackdown against dyeing unit owners dumping untreated waste into the sewer lines, the Municipal Corporation (MC) dismantled a sewer line, which was illegally attached with the corporation’s sewer by owners of dyeing units situated outside the MC limits on the Tajpur road.

The action was taken after the civic body found colourful untreated water flowing into the recently established 225 MLD Jamalpur Sewer Treatment Plant (STP).

Soon after getting information, the MC team, led by Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh and SDO Amritpal Singh, reached the spot. During inspection, the team found that the sewer line of 50 MLD common effluent treatment plant (CETP), established for treating the waste of dyeing industry on the Tajpur road, was overflowing. Colourful water of dyeing units was getting into the MC sewer lines due to the same. Officials of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) were apprised of the issue and the contractor of the plant was directed to take corrective steps.

During the course, MC team found another illegal sewer line which was attached with the MC sewer near the city bus depot on the Tajpur road. PPCB SDO Jaspal Singh was also apprised of the same. When inspected, it was found that the fine was installed by owners of dyeing units situated outside the MC limits on the Tajpur road.

Civic body officials said the line was dismantled and recommendations were made to the PPCB officials to take strict action against the dyeing units involved in the illegal activity. There are around six dyeing units situated outside the MC limits and the PPCB would now conduct an inspection to find out the violators as the area falls under the jurisdiction of the PPCB.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said regular drives were being conducted to check dumping of untreated dyeing industry waste in the MC sewer lines. Recently, the civic body has also taken action against two dyeing units, which were caught dumping untreated waste into the MC sewer lines in the Focal Point area.

Meanwhile, an official of the PPCB said the board was carrying out night surveillance and visits during odd hours to nab defaulters. Strict action would be taken against units dumping untreated waste into the MC’s sewer lines.