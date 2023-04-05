Ludhiana Civic body draws flak for ‘failure’ to tackle environmental pollution

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 4

The Municipal Corporation has again come under fire for its failure to make the adequate use of machinery, equipment and other resources to deal with the alarming levels of pollution and manage solid waste in the 'Smart City', also called the financial capital of the state.

City-based activists Kapil Arora, president, Council of Engineers (CoE), and Kuldeep Singh Khaira have lodged a complaint with the state government through Principal Secretary, Local Government, with a copy being sent to the MC Commissioner.

The complainants have charged the MC with 'criminal' negligence for wastage of available resources, machinery and equipment - procured at a cost of hundreds of crores - to tackle pollution and effectively manage solid waste in the city.

Citing examples for the 'utter' neglect by the MC, the complainants said 120 buses (purchased at a cost of Rs 65.50 crore in 2011), 350 e-rickshaws (purchased at Rs 8.50 crore for door-to-door collection of garbage in 2022), anti-smog guns (Rs 1.15 crore, also purchased in 2022) and eight ‘reverse vending machines’ (procured at Rs 50 lakh) were not being put to use for the intended purpose and were gathering dust in different stores of the MC.

“Due to the failure of the MC to operate the city bus service for public transport, the entire city population is dependent on diesel or ‘jugaru’ auto rickshaws, which are wreaking havoc on the air quality of Ludhiana,” read the complaint.

“Not using e-rickshaws for the door-to-door collection of garbage has led to solid waste management becoming a gigantic problem in the city, to the extent that the MC had been repeatedly rapped on the knuckles by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the Central Pollution Control Board and National Green Tribunal.”

Arora and Khaira further alleged that the Municipal Corporation top brass had failed to learn any lessons and improve their working, especially in solid waste management, even as the National Green Tribunal had imposed a penalty of Rs 100 crore on the civic body.

Serving an ultimatum on the government to initiate action against the Municipal Corporation for the wastage of public funds by not using the machinery and equipment, the complainants said if no action is taken in the next two weeks, they would move the National Green Tribunal.

Machinery gathering dust in stores: Complainants

Complainants Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Khaira said 120 buses (purchased at a cost of Rs 65.50 crore in 2011), 350 e-rickshaws (purchased at Rs 8.50 crore for door-to-door collection of garbage in 2022), anti-smog guns (Rs 1.15 crore, also purchased in 2022) and eight ‘Reverse Vending Machines’ (procured at Rs 50 lakh) were not being put to use for the intended purpose and were gathering dust in different stores of the MC.