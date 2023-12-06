Ludhiana civic body employees up in arms against clerk

Ludhiana, December 5
Several days after a clerk levelled serious allegations of harassment and corruption against some municipal corporation officials following her transfer, a group of employees staged a protest against her at the MC’s Zone A office near Mata Rani Chowk here on Tuesday. Official works were temporarily affected due to this.
A group of female protesters also submitted a memorandum addressed to the MC Commissioner today. They asserted that the accusations made by the clerk against other female employees were fake.
They alleged that the clerk had made inappropriate remarks about other women employees. They urged the MC commissioner to take necessary action in the matter. After being given an assurance by a senior MC official, the employees ended their demonstration.
