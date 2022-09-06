Ludhiana civic body failed to take NOC from LIT, says Trust official

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, September 5

Amid residents opposing commercial activities on Gurdwara Road in Sarabha Nagar, one of the posh localities in the city, controversy in the matter has deepened.

Notably, Sarabha Nagar was earlier planned and developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) under its scheme and it was later transferred to the Municipal Corporation. When a group of residents recently raised their voice against commercial activities, the MC’s assistant town planner concerned had claimed that Gurdwara Road was already declared commercial in 2006.

Now, an official of the LIT said the MC had not taken any ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from the LIT to make any amendment in the scheme to get Gurdwara Road of Sarabha Nagar declared commercial. Questions are being raised by the residents over the role of the civic body.

The official, Superintending Engineer of the Trust Rakesh Garg, said Sarabha Nagar was developed under LIT’s scheme and it was later transferred to the corporation for building control. Under any LIT scheme, bylaws of the Trust are implemented. In case, if any amendment had to be made to any LIT scheme, the civic body was supposed to take a ‘no objection certificate’ from the Trust, which was the parent department that had actually made the scheme, he said.

On being asked, Garg said the corporation had not taken any NOC from the LIT regarding the matter related to Gurdwara Road of Sarabha Nagar. If the road was to be declared commercial, the civic body was also supposed to obtain required NOC from the LIT, he said.

After members of Block A Welfare Society, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, made a complaint to the MC Commissioner against commercial activities and construction of commercial buildings on Gurdwara Road, MC’s assistant town planner at Zone D, MS Bedi had claimed that the road was already declared commercial in 2006.

Bedi said the government had issued a notification to declare some city roads, including Gurdwara Road and Malhar Road, commercial in 2006.

“The MC’s General House had passed a resolution to make Gurdwara Road commercial. Later, the government issued a notification in this regard. Hence, commercial activities are allowed on Gurdwara Road. Even the civic body has approved some commercial building plans on the road. As the Sarabha Nagar scheme was transferred to the MC, there was no need for NOC from the LIT,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents who are facing issues are planning to move court against the corporation as they alleged commercial activities in residential areas made their lives miserable. The residents said the civic body had failed to take any opinion from them before allowing commercial activities on Gurdwara Road.

A resident of Sarabha Nagar, Rahul Verma, said residents were upset due to the MC’s Town Planning wing that turned a blind eye towards commercial activities in residential areas of Sarabha Nagar.

“The voice of people is being ignored. The civic body has snatched our right to live in a peaceful environment. Residents had conducted a meeting in this regard on Sunday. Now, we are going to move court against the corporation,” he said.

Clearance must for amendment to scheme

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Superintending Engineer Rakesh Garg said Sarabha Nagar was developed under LIT's scheme and it was later transferred to the MC for building control. In case, if any amendment had to be made to any LIT scheme, the MC was supposed to take a NOC from the Trust, which was the parent department that had actually made the scheme.