Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 4

The failure of the Municipal Corporation (MC) to remove a huge and open garbage dump near the cremation ground (also known as Daresi cremation ground) in Shivpuri of the Ludhiana Central constituency has been causing inconvenience to the public.

The dump, situated near the bank of the Buddha Nullah, has been a source of nuisance for residents of the area for a long period, emitting a foul smell that makes it difficult to breathe for many.

Numerous complaints have been raised against the dump by residents who have requested that the civic body should take steps to remove it as it inconveniences passers-by and those visiting the cremation ground.

A Shivpuri resident said, the stench emanating from the dump troubles residents a lot as even after the lifting of the garbage, the foul smell remains. “The waste collected from different areas is being dumped here in routine. The MC must take steps to remove the dump from the site,” he said.

The garbage dump is also causing traffic jams on the road portion, as per residents.

Congress leader Parminder Mehta said he had also raised the issue of the dump multiple times, but the MC had failed to any action so far.

“The dump not only causes inconvenience to those attending funerals at the cremation ground but also poses trouble for shopkeepers. Whenever the matter was raised, the civic body ignored it, instead of showing any seriousness. The MC must take measures to ensure its removal without any further delay,” Mehta said.

However, the Zonal Commissioner concerned could not be reached for comments.

