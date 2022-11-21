Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 20

Chances of road accidents increase due to the presence of stray cattle on roads during foggy days. But the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to make any arrangement to shift the stray cattle roaming on city roads to shelters or gaushalas. There is also no check on people who abandon their non-milching cattle on roads.

Several road accidents involving stray cattle have been reported from the city in the past, but the civic body seems to be non-serious about the issue. Hundreds of stray cattle can still be seen roaming in various parts of the city.

Stray cattle are commonly seen on Hambran Road, Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road, Salem Tabri, Jalandhar Bypass, Sua Road in Jawaddi and other parts of the city.

Satish Thaman (80), a senior citizen from Rishi Nagar on Hambran Road, said a number of road mishaps had taken place due to the presence of stray cattle on roads. In some cases, cattle also attacked people.

“Senior citizens like me are afraid of going out due to stray animals roaming on roads. It is the responsibility of the government and the departments concerned to take appropriate measures to shift the head of stray cattle to shelters,” he said.

When the estimated Budget was presented before the MC House earlier this year, the civic body was expecting to generate Rs 20 crore as cow cess during the financial year 2022-23.

“When the MC is collecting a huge cow cess every year, it should spend the money on the welfare of stray cattle. It must ensure shelters for stray cattle so that mishaps can be averted. We often hear news about fatal mishaps. A number of persons lost their lives after their vehicles rammed into stray cattle on roads. It is one of the serious issues that needs immediate attention of the government,” said Satinderpal Singh,” a BRS Nagar resident.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said earlier, a committee was formed to take decisions on the stray cattle menace. He said he would look into the matter.

Affected areas in the city

Stray cattle are commonly seen on Hambran Road, Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road, Salem Tabri, Jalandhar Bypass, Sua Road in Jawaddi and other parts of the city.

MC seems to be non-serious

Several road accidents involving stray cattle have been reported from the city in the past, but the civic body seems to be non-serious about the issue. Hundreds of stray cattle can still be seen roaming in various parts of the city.