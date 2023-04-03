Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 2

The Municipal Corporation recently issued tenders for two projects under the Smart City Mission — the construction of an all-weather indoor swimming pool and the purchase of a hydraulic platform for firefighting operations in the city.

Bids for both project tenders are likely to be opened later this month.

Residents have been awaiting an all-weather swimming pool for long and the tendering process may finally bring the project to fruition. The proposal for an indoor swimming pool at the Rakh Bagh Sports Complex was approved around three years ago, as per information, but the project was delayed.

Once completed, the pool will provide year-round access to enthusiasts.

An official from the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, has confirmed that tender had been issued for the project, which was expected to cost approximately Rs 5.21 crore. The project includes a five-year defects liability period for mechanical and electrical components and a one-year defects liability period for civil components.

The Municipal Corporation has also issued a tender for the procurement of a hydraulic platform with a working height of 50 m or more. The platform is intended to be used by the Ludhiana fire brigade for firefighting and rescue operations.

The estimated cost of the project under the Smart City Mission is around Rs 8.57 crore. Without such a hydraulic platform, firefighters have been facing significant challenges in controlling fires in high-rise buildings.

It is worth noting that the civic body has been planning to buy a hydraulic ladder for firefighting operations for over a decade but the equipment was yet to be purchased. A large number of fire mishaps occurs in the city every year. The hydraulic platform will enable the firefighters to operate from outside the high-rise buildings under fire and douse the flames effectively.

