Ludhiana Civic body holds workshop for waste collectors

Ludhiana, June 16
With a focus on improving solid waste management through the segregation of wet and dry waste in the city, the Municipal Corporation organised a one-day capacity building workshop for garbage collectors and rag-pickers in its Zone A office (near Mata Rani chowk) on Friday.
During the workshop organised under the ‘Mera Shehar, Mera Maan’ campaign, civic body officials explained solid waste management rules to waste collectors with an aim to further improve the segregation of dry and wet waste. MC Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain said the waste collectors were to dump segregated waste at the secondary dump points.
