Ludhiana Civic body, LIT in dock over fixing interlocking tiles

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, April 30

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice of motion to the Municipal Corporation (MC) through its Commissioner and the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) through its Chairman to submit replies by way of explanation within two months of the date of order for fixing solid impermeable interlocking tiles along roads in the city in violation of the norms and provisions made in the law.

The corporation and the LIT would also be required to submit a tentative schedule for the replacement of these tiles with permeable/semi-permeable — with holes (perforated tiles), covering an area of not exceeding five per cent of the total area along roadsides. The matter would be taken up for next hearing on July 10, 2023.

Making orders on petition filed by Yogesh Maini and Jaskirat Singh on April 24, 2023, the Bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad took note of the averment made by the petitioners that the respondents — MC and LIT — had fixed solid impermeable concrete tiles on the roadsides in violation of provisions made in the NGT Act, 2010, which clearly laid down that perforated interlocking tiles ought to be fixed along the road, that too in not over five per cent of the total available area along the roads.

“It has also been laid down that the remaining area along the roads has to be converted into green buffers by planting shrubs and chosen varieties of plants and arrangements need to be made for storm water drainage from the roads,” asserted the petitioners.

It was further submitted in the petition that the code relating to urban drainage has not been followed. Level of sides of the road should be lower than the metallic portion of the roads so as to avoid waterlogging during the rainy season. There being no storm water drainage network in the city, no space was being left for percolation of water into the earth surface due to which the rainwater went into the sewerage disposal network system situated on the both sides of the road.

“Moreover, with higher level of interlocking tiles - above road level, the rainwater which was supposed to enter the earth surface, took longer time to drain-off into the sewerage disposal system, leading to damage of roads,” the petition stated.

Further, the NGT noted that prima facie, averments made in the application raised questions relating to environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. “Since the applicants have highlighted adverse impacts of the laying of concrete (including impermeable solid interlocking tiles), causing serious damage to the environment and various orders passed by the Tribunal, the issue needed to be addressed,” observed the NGT.