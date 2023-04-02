Ludhiana Civic body poll in few months, says minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 1

On Saturday, Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the MC elections would be held in the next two-three months. He came to inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 3.35 crore here today.

When asked about the schedule for the upcoming MC elections, Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the elections would be held in the coming two-three months. He, however, said the process of the delimitation of wards in the city had already been completed. The tenure of the MC’s sixth House (last House) has ended on March 25, 2023.

The minister today inaugurated five parks on Old GT Road (near Chhawani Mohalla and Manna Singh Nagar), which were recently renovated at a cost of Rs 1 crore. One of the recently renovated parks were named after Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh.

He also kick-started reconstruction/re-carpeting of two roads. The works included the reconstruction/ recarpeting of the road from the Haibowal main puli to the railway lines alongside the Buddha Nullah at a cost of Rs 1.58 crore and a road in Qila Mohalla near SAN Jain Public school at a cost of around Rs 77 lakh.

Dr Nijjar was accompanied by MLA Madan Lal Bagga in the Ludhiana North constituency and MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi in the Ludhiana Central constituency. He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government was boosting infrastructure across the city.

Later, Cabinet Ministers Dr Nijjar and Brahm Shankar Jimpa also participated in Bhagwan Bala Ji yatra, which was organised in old city areas on Saturday.

MC chief appreciated for record tax collection

Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar appreciated MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal for achieving a record all-time high recovery of property tax of around Rs 125 crore by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation during the financial year 2022-23. This marks the highest recovery of property tax during a financial year since its introduction by the government in 2013-14. The minister said the funds would be utilised for development works and to provide basic amenities to residents.