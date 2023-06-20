Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Ludhiana, June 19
The Municipal Corporation on Monday removed encroachments from different parts of the city. The religious structures, which were allegedly constructed on the encroached portions of government land near PSPCL office opposite Chawani Mohalla were also removed by the civic body.
An official said MC razed around 30 encroachments were removed today. He said the encroachments were removed from government land near the entry point towards Gandhi Nagar market (opposite Chawani Mohalla) and green belt alongside old GT road near Sherpur Chowk.
He stated that earlier also an anti-encroachment drive was organised to remove the encroachments from green belt along old GT road from Sherpur Chowk till Dhandari Bridge. But a number of slum dwellers had again established their sheds at the site, due to which the anti-encroachment drive was organised on Monday.
Superintendent Rajeev Bhardwaj and Tehbazaari Inspector Sunil Kumar said around two dozen encroachments were removed from the site. They added that the MC staff is keeping a vigil to stop the encroachments from encroaching upon the green belt.
Similarly, the civic body team razed around half a dozen encroachments from government land situated near the entry point of Gandhi Nagar market. Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain and Superintending Engineer Sanjay Kanwar stated that the encroachments were in the form of sheds, cycle stands etc. The encroachers have also been warned of strict action if they tried to encroach upon the government land again.
MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said regular anti-encroachments drives are being organised by MC to free the green belts and government land from encroachments in different parts of the city.
