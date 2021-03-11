Ludhiana civic body seeks applications from street vendors for 20 vending zones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

The Municipal Corporation has decided to set up 20 vending zones in the city in the first phase. Three vending zones would be set up in MC’s Zone A, nine in Zone C and eight in Zone D areas under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

Now, the MC is planning to shift street vendors to the identified sites where the vending zones would be set up later. To adjust the street vendors at the 20 vending sites, the civic body has invited applications from them. The vendors can submit their applications to get space at the vending zones to the zonal commissioner concerned by June 30.

A meeting of the Town Vending Committee, headed by MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, was held at the MC’s Zone A office on Wednesday. It was decided in the meeting that the civic body will set up 20 vending zones in the first phase.

Street vendor unions have been demanding for a long time that the MC must set up vending zones and implement the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014.

The Department of Local Government had notified the MC’s plan to set up 64 vending zones for 8,989 vendors in December 2020. A total of 21,725 street vendors were identified in a survey conducted by the MC, Ludhiana, earlier. But, no vending zone has been set up for any vendor till date.

Meanwhile, the MC Commissioner said vending zones in Zone B and other areas would be set up after getting the required no-objection certificates from the departments concerned.

Officials, union leader exchange arguments

It is learnt that heated arguments were exchanged between some officials and a leader of street vendors’ union over MC’s anti-encroachment drives. The MC officials claimed that they removed encroachments that obstruct the traffic movement but Tiger Singh of the Rehri Phari Federation raised questions over the MC action.

Tiger blamed the MC for removing carts of street vendors from roadsides without setting up vending zones. He said fee from vendors should be charged only after vending zones (with provision of required facilities as per the rules) are set up. “The MC is responsible for the encroachments as it took no steps to implement the Act that was introduced for the welfare of the street vendors. The civic body must not remove the carts of vendors from roadsides until the vending zones are set up for them”, he said.

He said: “We welcome that a meeting of the Town Vending Committee was called by the MC Commissioner today.”

Submit applications by June 30

Now, the MC is planning to shift street vendors to identified sites where the vending zones would be set up later. To adjust the street vendors at the 20 vending sites, the civic body has invited applications from them. The vendors can submit their applications to get space at the vending zones to the zonal commissioner concerned by June 30.