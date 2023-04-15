Ludhiana Civic body team razes illegal constructions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished three illegal constructions that were being coming up in the areas falling under Zone D of the civic body. These also included an illegal colony, which was being constructed in Guru Amardas Nagar.

The MC team also razed an illegal under-construction commercial building near Magnet Resort on the Barewal road and a building that was being constructed by encroaching upon the government land in the Barewal area.

An official said on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, regular drives were being conducted to take action against illegal constructions. The civic body has urged residents to get the building plans approved from the MC and construct buildings as per the building bylaws.