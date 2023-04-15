Ludhiana Civic body team razes illegal constructions

Ludhiana, April 14
The Municipal Corporation (MC) demolished three illegal constructions that were being coming up in the areas falling under Zone D of the civic body. These also included an illegal colony, which was being constructed in Guru Amardas Nagar.
The MC team also razed an illegal under-construction commercial building near Magnet Resort on the Barewal road and a building that was being constructed by encroaching upon the government land in the Barewal area.
An official said on the directions of MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, regular drives were being conducted to take action against illegal constructions. The civic body has urged residents to get the building plans approved from the MC and construct buildings as per the building bylaws.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...