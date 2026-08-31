Ludhiana civic body’s Rs 3.86-cr pothole repair machines fail to ease woes of city commuters

The Municipal Corporation’s investment of Rs 3.86 crore in two modern infrared pothole-repair machines appears to have done little to ease the daily struggle of commuters, as deep potholes continue to dot roads across Ludhiana.

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From Pakhowal Road, Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, Dugri and Haibowal to Civil Lines, Chandigarh Road and Shivpuri, commuters continue to encounter damaged stretches, uneven surfaces and potholes. Residents say the machines, bought specifically to provide quicker and more durable repairs, are not being deployed regularly.

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The two machines were procured in 2023 under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). They use infrared recycling technology, under which the damaged road surface is heated and treated before the pothole is filled. The process was introduced as an alternative to routine manual patchwork, which often comes off after rain.

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MC officials had earlier said the machines could repair up to 10 potholes a day, depending on the condition and size of the damaged portions. The technology involves heating the affected area to about 200°C before carrying out the repairs.

However, the machines have been repeatedly under-utilised. Residents have raised questions about why the civic body continues to depend on temporary patchwork when specialised equipment has already been purchased.

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Arvind Sharma, a city resident, said a large pothole on the road connecting Model Town Extension with Pakhowal Road had become dangerous for commuters. He said a motorcyclist had recently suffered injuries at the spot and alleged that repeated attempts to fill the pothole had not provided a lasting solution.

A commuter, Jaswant Singh, said the machines would be useful only if they were deployed regularly. “People are forced to slow down suddenly because potholes are difficult to spot, especially after rain. The MC should use the equipment it has already bought instead of allowing roads to deteriorate,” he said.

Another resident, Rohit Aggarwal, said road repairs had become a recurring problem. “For months, some road projects are held up by court cases, then the monsoon arrives and damages the roads again. Now water-supply projects have led to digging at several places, and the public keeps waiting for proper roads,” he said.

The problem is not confined to potholes. Residents said sewerage and water-supply leakages were also weakening road surfaces at several locations, resulting in cave-ins and recurring damage. They demanded that the MC inspect the underground network before carrying out surface repairs.

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said, “I will ask the officials about the machines and these will be deployed from Monday.”