DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana civic body’s Rs 3.86-cr pothole repair machines fail to ease woes of city commuters

Ludhiana civic body’s Rs 3.86-cr pothole repair machines fail to ease woes of city commuters

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A dangerous pothole on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation’s investment of Rs 3.86 crore in two modern infrared pothole-repair machines appears to have done little to ease the daily struggle of commuters, as deep potholes continue to dot roads across Ludhiana.

Advertisement

From Pakhowal Road, Sarabha Nagar, Model Town, Dugri and Haibowal to Civil Lines, Chandigarh Road and Shivpuri, commuters continue to encounter damaged stretches, uneven surfaces and potholes. Residents say the machines, bought specifically to provide quicker and more durable repairs, are not being deployed regularly.

Advertisement

The two machines were procured in 2023 under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). They use infrared recycling technology, under which the damaged road surface is heated and treated before the pothole is filled. The process was introduced as an alternative to routine manual patchwork, which often comes off after rain.

Advertisement

MC officials had earlier said the machines could repair up to 10 potholes a day, depending on the condition and size of the damaged portions. The technology involves heating the affected area to about 200°C before carrying out the repairs.

However, the machines have been repeatedly under-utilised. Residents have raised questions about why the civic body continues to depend on temporary patchwork when specialised equipment has already been purchased.

Advertisement

Arvind Sharma, a city resident, said a large pothole on the road connecting Model Town Extension with Pakhowal Road had become dangerous for commuters. He said a motorcyclist had recently suffered injuries at the spot and alleged that repeated attempts to fill the pothole had not provided a lasting solution.

A commuter, Jaswant Singh, said the machines would be useful only if they were deployed regularly. “People are forced to slow down suddenly because potholes are difficult to spot, especially after rain. The MC should use the equipment it has already bought instead of allowing roads to deteriorate,” he said.

Another resident, Rohit Aggarwal, said road repairs had become a recurring problem. “For months, some road projects are held up by court cases, then the monsoon arrives and damages the roads again. Now water-supply projects have led to digging at several places, and the public keeps waiting for proper roads,” he said.

The problem is not confined to potholes. Residents said sewerage and water-supply leakages were also weakening road surfaces at several locations, resulting in cave-ins and recurring damage. They demanded that the MC inspect the underground network before carrying out surface repairs.

MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said, “I will ask the officials about the machines and these will be deployed from Monday.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts