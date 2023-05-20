Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Ludhiana, May 19
The contractual employees of the Civil Hospital, working under the user charges policy of the government, have failed to receive their salaries for the month of April and May. They have now decided to go on strike from May 28.
Raj Kumar Saathi, an employee, said they had not received their salaries for the past two months.
“We have given 10-day time to the department to release our salary. If we didn’t get the salary, we will go on strike,” he said.
Demanding regularisation, the employees went on a strike last month. They got assurance from the Health Minister, but nothing has been done so far in this regard. To make things worse, they have not received their salaries for the past two months.
