Ludhiana Civil Hospital gets PPCB notice for poor handling of biomedical waste

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The Civil Hospital in Ludhiana has been issued a show-cause notice by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) following allegations of violation of the Biomedical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules. Subsequently, a hearing has been scheduled to address the matter, following which the PPCB is expected to take further action.

As per an official from the PPCB, a complaint was lodged against the hospital for improperly disposing of untreated biomedical waste alongside other types of waste. Subsequently, an inspection was conducted at the hospital premises.

Pardeep Gupta, Chief Engineer of PPCB, Ludhiana, said that biomedical waste was found mixed with general waste at the hospital, leading to the issuing of a notice to the hospital for violating the established regulations. The hospital authorities will be given an opportunity to present their case during the hearing, he said.

Kanwaldeep Kaur, Executive Engineer, said that during an inspection by a PPCB official earlier this month, bio-medical waste, including blood-soaked materials, was found improperly disposed of alongside general solid waste within the hospital premises. As a consequence, a show-cause notice has been served to the hospital. A hearing has now been scheduled before the Punjab Pollution Control Board Chairman on October 9 in this regard.

In the past also, the Civil Hospital was found violating norms pertaining to the biomedical waste management.

The charge

#Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB