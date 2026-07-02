Ludhiana: Civil Hospital hosts awareness session on motherhood

As part of the ongoing Mamta Diwas (Motherhood and Child Health Day) initiative, the Mass Media Team of the Health Department conducted a special awareness session at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital to educate pregnant women and lactating mothers about the importance of safe motherhood, institutional deliveries, timely immunisation, antenatal care, newborn care and exclusive breastfeeding. The programme aimed to encourage mothers to adopt healthy practices during pregnancy and after childbirth while ensuring that they fully utilised the free maternal and child healthcare services available at government health institutions.

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Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, said pregnancy was a crucial phase in a woman’s life, and regular antenatal check-ups, timely immunisation, balanced nutrition, adequate rest and proper medical supervision were essential for ensuring the well-being of both the mother and the baby. She emphasised that every pregnant woman should register her pregnancy at the nearest government health facility, undergo all recommended health check-ups and seek immediate medical attention in case of any complications.

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Dr Ramandeep further stressed that institutional delivery remained the safest option for both mother and child, as it ensured access to skilled healthcare professionals and emergency medical care whenever required. She urged all expectant mothers to avoid unnecessary risks by opting for deliveries at government health institutions, where quality healthcare services were provided free of cost.

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Highlighting the significance of breastfeeding, Ramandeep said that breastfeeding should be initiated within the first hour after birth and that every newborn should receive colostrum, the first thick yellowish milk, as it acts as the baby’s first natural vaccine and provides vital antibodies that strengthen immunity.

The doctor added that infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life without giving water or any other food as breast milk provides complete nutrition and protects children from infections and diseases. Continued breastfeeding along with appropriate complementary feeding after six months significantly contributes to a child’s healthy growth and development.

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“Punjab’s Health Department is providing a wide range of free maternal and child healthcare services, including antenatal and postnatal care, routine immunisation, counselling, nutritional guidance and newborn care through government health institutions,” said the doctor, appealing to all eligible beneficiaries to make full use of the facilities and ensure that every child received immunisation according to the national schedule.

On the occasion, Deputy Mass Media Officer Rajinder Singh interacted with pregnant women and new mothers to create awareness about safe delivery, exclusive breastfeeding and the various government welfare schemes available for mothers and children.

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