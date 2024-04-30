Ludhiana Civil Hospital’s emergency gets new staff

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

Emergency ward of the Ludhiana Civil Hospital has been in the news lately over its mismanagement. Last year, a patient died after falling off a stretcher and this year, a patient had to share the bed with a corpse. Efforts are being made to improve its working as more staff has been deployed for the same and the department is hopeful that things will change for the better.

Three more Emergency Medical Officers — Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Anaesthesia, District Residency Programme (DRP) Anaesthesia, DNB Chest and DRP TB, and 15 interns from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital have now been stationed at the ward

Now, there are a total of nine EMOs working in the ward and each shift has two EMOs working simultaneously

One EMO will be seeing the medico-legal cases while the other will be tending the patients.

Now, the infrastructure also needs an uphaul as the ward has only seven beds and four minor OT tables are used as beds when in need, and due to the rush of the patients, one bed is often shared by two people.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Mandeep Sidhu said things have started improving with the new staff in the emergency ward. “We are hopeful that now there will be no issues in the working of the emergency ward as we got three new EMOs besides 15 interns from DMCH apart from other staff,” she added.

