Ludhiana Civil Surgeon, SMOs honoured for leadership in public health

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin, Senior Medical Officer, SDH-Khanna and Dr Akhil Sareen, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital were on Thursday felicitated by the Punjab Government during the state-level National Doctors’ Day celebrations held in Ludhiana for their contributions to strengthening public healthcare and improving patient outcomes.

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The honours were conferred by Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh in the presence of Secretary Kumar Rahul, Director Dr Hitinder Kaur, PDC Punjab member Anurag Kundu and Dr Aditi Salaria, Director, Family Planning.

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Dr Ramandeep Kaur, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, received the prestigious recognition for her visionary leadership in implementing Mission Jeevani and establishing a pioneering Emergency Medical Services (EMS) partnership with Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana. The initiative significantly strengthened emergency obstetric referral services and contributed to reducing maternal deaths in Ludhiana district from 50 to 38 within a year, marking a remarkable milestone in maternal healthcare.

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Dr Maninder Singh Bhasin, Senior Medical Officer, SDH Khanna, was honoured for his exemplary clinical excellence and administrative leadership. He has successfully performed more than 200 laparoscopic surgeries in the government sector and spearheaded Mission Amrit, under which Sub-Divisional Hospital, Khanna, achieved its first National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification, setting new benchmarks in quality healthcare delivery.

Dr. Akhil Sareen, Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, was recognised for leading the comprehensive transformation of the hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and patient care facilities. His dedicated efforts played a pivotal role in the hospital being ranked the No. 1 District Hospital in Punjab under the prestigious Kayakalp Awards, reflecting excellence in sanitation, infection prevention, hospital management and patient-centric healthcare.

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Expressing gratitude after receiving the honour, Dr. Ramandeep said the award was a tribute to the relentless dedication of every doctor, nurse, paramedic and frontline healthcare worker serving the people of Ludhiana. “This recognition belongs to the entire healthcare fraternity of Ludhiana. The achievements under Mission Jeevani, the reduction in maternal mortality, the quality reforms in our hospitals and the transformation of healthcare facilities have been possible because of the collective efforts of our dedicated healthcare teams and the constant support of the Punjab Government. This honour inspires us to continue working with greater commitment to ensure accessible, affordable, equitable and quality healthcare for every citizen,” she said.