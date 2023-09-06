Ludhiana: Clash at AC market: FIRs filed against 24

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

A day after a clash erupted between workers of the parking lot contractor and visitors allegedly over the issue of overcharging, the city police yesterday registered two separate FIRs against over 24 persons. The first FIR is related to the incident at the AC market while the other is registered against the same suspects who barged into the house of the complainant’s neighbour and attacked him.

The complainant, Toshib Raja, said on September 3, he along with his friend Dilshan and Anwar, came to the AC market for some work. When they parked their scooter in the market, a parking lot worker asked for Rs 30 as parking charges but the actual charges were Rs 10 only.

“When I asked the employee to take Rs 10, which is the actual parking rate, he started arguments and called his other aides who attacked me and my friends,” the complainant said.

The Police Division 1 registered a case against the assailants identified as Rohit of Chawni Mohalla, Rohit of Jamalpur, Shivam of Railway Colony, Chirhi and 12 unidentified persons.

Another case was registered by the Police Division 4 against the same suspects and a few others on the complaint of Khalid Jamal of New Kundanpuri, a friend and neighbour of the first complainant, Toshib Raja.

Khalid alleged that on the night of September 3, when he went to the house of Mohd Narul, the suspects along with unidentified persons barged into the house and attacked them. The complainant said the assailants barged into the house of Narul as the latter was a friend and neighbour of Raja. The police said raids were on to nab the suspects.