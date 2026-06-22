Ludhiana: Close shave for over 100 passengers as bus catches fire

More than 100 passengers, including children, had a close shave as a bus caught fire on Sunday near Doraha on the Ludhaina-Delhi highway.

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No one sustained major injuries even as some passengers had to jump out of the windows of the bus bound for Uttar Pradesh. The police launched an investigation as the passengers alleged the bus was overloaded and expressed suspicions it might be running without a valid permit.

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Khanna SDM Swati Tiwana visited the scene and reviewed the rescue operations.