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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana coach Tiwari to mentor Indian shuttlers at Asian junior tourney

Ludhiana coach Tiwari to mentor Indian shuttlers at Asian junior tourney

Asia U17 and U15 junior championships to be held in Chengdu, China, from September 8 to September 13

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Coach Anand Tiwari.
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City-born player-turned-coach Anand Tiwari has been named as a coach of the Indian badminton team for the Asia U17 and U15 junior championships to be held in Chengdu, China, from September 8 to September 13.

This marks a significant milestone in Tiwari’s journey from making his mark on the city’s badminton courts to coaching India’s promising young shuttlers at a prestigious championship.

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For Tiwari, the assignment represents recognition of years of work—both as a player and a coach. He started his badminton journey in Ludhiana and went on to represent the city and the state with distinction. In his playing years, he was a multiple-time state champion, a national medallist and All-India gold medallist at the university games.

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However, it was his transition from player to coach that opened a new chapter in his career. Over the years, Tiwari has worked extensively on player development and has helped produce several state and national medalists.

His coaching credentials received a major boost in 2023, when the Badminton Association of India (BAI) established the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) at Guwahati. Following a highly competitive selection process, only four Indian coaches, along with four foreign coaches, were selected for the elite high-performance centre. Tiwari was among them.

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He subsequently served for nearly 17 months (January 2025 to July 2026) as a singles’ coach at the NCOE, where he worked with elite badminton players and promising juniors preparing for major national and international tournaments.

The latest national assignment has taken his career another step forward. The Indian junior team attended a preparatory national coaching camp at the Guwahati facility from August 30 to September 5.

Tiwari’s elevation to the Indian coaching setup is being seen as a significant achievement for the local badminton fraternity. His journey from a young player to an international coach underlines the value of sustained commitment to the sport.

District Badminton Association chairperson Mohinder Singh Grewal said Tiwari’s selection is a reminder the state’s coaching talent can also make its presence felt at the highest levels. He pointed out that the state has consistently produced sporting talent.

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