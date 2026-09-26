Ludhiana college gets two books authored by alumnus Halwarvi

Two books authored by eminent Punjabi poet, thinker and critic Harbhajan Singh Halwarvi, who is an alumus of SCD Government College, have been added to the institute’s alumni-authored bookshelves, brining his literary legacy back to his alma mater.

‘Niji Khat’ and ‘Bodhikta De Pasaar’ were gifted to the college by his family through his younger brother Navtej Singh Halwarvi, a historian and also an alumnus of the college.

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Halwarvi studied MSc mathematics at the college and later pursued postgraduate studies in Punjabi. He subsequently joined journalism and became an editor of the prestigious daily Punjabi Tribune. He won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2002 for his poetry collection ‘Pullan Ton Paar’.

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His contribution as a poet, writer, critic, thinker and journalist remains an important part of modern Punjabi literary and intellectual life.

Principal Gursharanjit Singh Sandhu described the books as ‘proud possessions’ of the college and thanked the Halwarvi family and the alumni association for facilitating their presentation.

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He said such contributions enrich the institution’s intellectual heritage and connect present students with distinguished alumni.

Alumni association organising secretary Brij Bhushan Goyal said book ‘Niji Khat’ provides a rare window into the intellectual, personal and social milieu of its time. The profound correspondence exchanged by Halwarvi with scholars, writers and other eminent personalities, along with his editorials written during his tenure at the Punjabi Tribune and other prominent newspapers, makes their preservation a landmark effort.

‘Bodhikta De Pasaar’ presents another important dimension of Halwarvi’s intellectual legacy, bringing together writings on poetry, songs, ghazals, travel, Punjabi literary figures, books, interviews, personalities and contemporary issues. Its breadth reflects his depth of understanding, clarity of thought, intellectual courage and social sensitivity, said Goyal.

He appreciated Navtej Singh Halwarvi for preserving and editing the valuable material, describing it as an important contribution to safeguarding the state’s literary and intellectual heritage.