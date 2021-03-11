Ludhiana: Colonisers protest non-issuance of NOCs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

Accusing the authorities concerned for not issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the registration of properties, members of the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealer Association staged a protest outside the Sub-Registrar Office (West), here, on Wednesday.

Gurwinder Singh Lamba, president of the association, said the government authorities concerned stopped issuing NOCs, instead of making the process to obtain an NOC easy. He said the process for the registration of properties had also been stopped by tehsildars concerned.

He said plot holders, who had paid regularisation fee to the state government under a scheme in 2013 were also not being issued NOCs.

Even those plot holders, who had obtained NOCs, were not being issued electricity connections.

The protesting colonisers said due to the non-issuance of the NOCs and issues related to property registries, many plot owners and those associated with real estate business were suffering.

The protesters demanded from the state government to form a committee to resolve all issues related to the real estate.