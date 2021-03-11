Ludhiana: Complaint filed against farmers for burning stubble

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

A complaint has been filed by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department against farmers of Gehlewal village and Bagga Khurd who had indulged in stubble burning.

According to information, a number of nearby trees had got damaged when the stubble was put on fire. Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinder Singh Benipal said during an investigation they found that the farmers had deliberately set wheat stubble on fire due to which a lot of damage was caused to nearby trees.

He said after the on-the-spot verification, a complaint had been given to the SDM, Chief Environmental Engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and the police station in-charge concerned to take action in this regard.

He appealed to all farmers to maintain the soil fertility and not to destroy the nutrients by setting the fire.