Ludhiana concede first innings lead, make an exit from U-19 tournament

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 8

The two-day match between Ludhiana and Ropar in the Punjab State Inter-District U-19 Cricket Tournament, played at Ropar on Tuesday and Wednesday, remained inconclusive. However, based on first innings 43-run lead, Ropar were awarded three points whereas Ludhiana secured one point.

Ludhiana earned 8 points from four matches and finished at third spot in the bunch of five teams in group B and made an exit from the competition.

In reply to Ropar’s first innings score of 267 runs in 82 overs, Ludhiana resumed at overnight score of 43 for no loss. Despite resolute batting by Karanveer Rana and Shabad Tangri who chipped in with 89 and 42 runs, respectively, their first essay culminated at 224 runs in 63.1 overs.

Enjoying a decisive lead, hosts Ropar made 51 runs after losing four wickets after 26 overs in their second innings, when it was called a day.