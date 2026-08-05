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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Congress braces for Baghel’s visit amid infighting

Ludhiana: Congress braces for Baghel’s visit amid infighting

Supporters of Raja Warring warn against attempts to disrupt Aug 6 programmes

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:16 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Bhupesh Baghel. File photo
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In continuation of his nine-day tour aimed at rejuvenating the party organisation and strengthening its connect with workers at the grassroots level, Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel will visit Ludhiana on August 6 along with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

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Ahead of the visit, several party leaders aligned with the Raja Warring faction have warned that they will not tolerate any attempt to disrupt the scheduled programmes, saying those responsible would “face the music”.

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The leaders claimed that, barring Ludhiana West constituency represented by Bharat Bhushan Ashu, elected representatives and senior leaders from the district’s remaining rural and urban constituencies were backing Raja Warring.

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Reliable party sources said Baghel is scheduled to attend two programmes on August 6 — one for the urban segment at Park Plaza in Ludhiana and another for the rural segment, covering Sahnewal, Gill, Jagraon, Dakha and Raikot, to be held near Phullanwal Chowk.

Speaking to The Tribune, senior Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Vaid said the party cadre in Ludhiana was enthusiastic about the visit of Baghel and Warring.

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“I personally feel there is no opposition from within the Congress. Whatever is happening is being done at the behest of the BJP. This has already happened in states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, and now it is Punjab,” Vaid said. He added anyone attempting to disrupt Baghel’s programme in Ludhiana “will not be spared”.

Vaid also said that, apart from Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s Ludhiana West constituency, prominent Congress leaders, including Rakesh Pandey, Surinder Dawar, Pawan Dewan, Balwinder Singh Bains, Simarjit Singh Bains and Sanjay Talwar, were supporting Raja Warring.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu told The Tribune he had received information about the Congress programme scheduled for August 6 but would attend the event only if he was invited respectfully.

Taking a swipe at Baghel’s visit to Bathinda on Monday, where protesters boycotted his programme, one of Ashu’s supporters said Baghel and Warring could face a similar situation during their Ludhiana visit on August 6.

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