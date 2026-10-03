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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Congress pays tributes to Matahma Gandhi

Ludhiana Congress pays tributes to Matahma Gandhi

Event to mark Gandhi Jayanti organised at Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:28 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Congress workers at an event to mark Gandhi Jayanti in Ludhiana on Friday.
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The Congress marked the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with reverence and respect during an event at Sarabha Nagar.

Party workers remembered Mahatma Gandhi and offered floral tributes to his portrait.

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Senior party leader Pawan Dewan was at the helm of the event. He said that in the present times, the country and state need freedom from drugs. He said the web of drugs was swallowing the lives of innocent youth, just as the bullets of the British targeted the people of India during the freedom struggle.

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Dewan said Mahatma Gandhi took the country forward in the freedom struggle on the strength of truth, non-violence and unity of the people. Today, to free Punjab from the scourge of drugs, the government and all sections of the society need to unite and be a part of the efforts.

He appealed to the people to play their role in saving the young generation from drugs and making Punjab drug-free.

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Party workers presented a spinning wheel to Dewan, remembering Mahatma Gandhi’s message of simplicity, promoting indigenous goods and self-reliance.

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