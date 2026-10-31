Ludhiana Congress workers on toes to make Rahul’s Sangrur rally a success

Congress workers in the city are on toes as all eyes are on Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur on November 4.

Senior Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh has been entrusted with ensuring that masses from Ludhiana reach the rally to be addressed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

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On Friday, Rana Gurjit conducted a meeting with senior party leaders at the Circuit House here.

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Rana Gurjit’s meeting was attended by all the senior leaders from the Congress, including Rakesh Pandey, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Surinder Dawar and others.

“We are arranging for private vehicles, including buses, to ferry people and make the rally successful. Each constituency in-charge will try to take the maximum number of people to the rally as everyone has eyes on party ticket,” said a Congress leader, requesting not to be named.

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Congress leaders said the rally by Rahul Gandhi will “write a new chapter” in Punjab’s politics, where answers will have to be provided to the questions being asked by the people.

Congress leader Ishwarjot Singh Cheema said the people of Punjab had elected the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with hopes of change, which have now faded.

Congress leaders are leaving no stone unturned to make the rally successful.