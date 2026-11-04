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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Consumer Commission directs United India Insurance to pay Rs 7.12 lakh for damaged car

Ludhiana Consumer Commission directs United India Insurance to pay Rs 7.12 lakh for damaged car

Insurer also directed to pay 8% annual interest and Rs 20,000 as litigation costs

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Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:09 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay 75 per cent of the insured declared value (IDV) of a Hyundai Verna car, amounting to Rs 7.12 lakh against the insured value of Rs 9.50 lakh, which was completely damaged in an accident. The commission also directed the insurer to pay 8 per cent annual interest and Rs 20,000 as costs to an aggrieved Ludhiana-based woman.

The commission, headed by president Sanjeev Batra, with member Monika Bhagat, pronounced the order while deciding a complaint filed by Rasna Sabharwal, proprietor of M/s V.V. Udyog, against the insurance company.

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The complainant’s car met with an accident near village Jirbadi, close to Riyasat Hotel in Kurukshetra, Haryana, on May 21, 2022, when a truck hit it from behind. Two occupants, Radha Sabharwal and Kanchan Tandon, died in the accident, while the insured vehicle was completely damaged. An FIR was registered at Thanesar Sadar police station.

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The complainant lodged an insurance claim, following which the company appointed a surveyor who assessed the loss at Rs 9,29,881. However, the insurer rejected the claim on the ground that the vehicle did not have valid third-party insurance cover on the date of the accident. It maintained that the earlier third-party policy had expired on April 28, 2022.

The complainant contended that the insurance company had issued and renewed her own-damage policies without properly addressing the issue of third-party insurance coverage. She also pointed out that the company’s investigator had found the claim genuine and maintainable under the policy.

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However, the insurance claim was subsequently rejected. Aggrieved by the decision, the complainant approached the Insurance Ombudsman in Chandigarh, but her viewpoint was not considered appropriately and her petition was rejected, forcing her to approach the Consumer Commission.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the Consumer Commission observed that rejecting the claim was not justified.

The commission also relied on the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Ashok Kumar versus New India Assurance Company Limited case, observing that even where a breach of an insurance policy condition is established, the insurer cannot necessarily reject the entire claim and may have to settle it on a non-standard basis.

Taking the insured declared value of the vehicle as Rs 9.50 lakh, the commission directed the insurance company to settle 75 per cent of the amount, along with interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint.

The insurer has been directed to comply with the order within 30 days of receiving a copy of it.

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