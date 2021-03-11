Ludhiana: Contractual bus employees oppose transfer orders of union members

Ludhiana, April 26

Opposing transfer orders of Patti Depot employees, Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS/PRTC Contract Workers Union, Punjab, staged a protest here on Tuesday.

The protesting employees alleged that union members from Patti Depot, who had raised voice for demands of the employees, had been transferred by the Punjab Transport Minister. They condemned the minister’s move of transferring the employees.

Speaking over the matter at the gate of the local depot, union’s Ludhiana Depot president Satnam Singh said the government elected in the name of democracy in a democratic country was not far behind in suppressing the voice of the people even today.

At the behest of the management, the Transport Minister had issued an order to transfer the Patti Depot employees (who are union members) 300 km away from their homes, he alleged.

They demanded from the state government to revoke the transfer orders, otherwise they would go on a strike to mark their protest and Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and all PRTC depots across the state would be closed too. They are also demanding from the government to resume jobs of employees who were earlier shown the door.

The protesting union members said they had been demanding regularisation of jobs of contractual employees, purchase of 10,000 new government buses and action against the transport mafia in the state. For raising their voice, the employees were being transferred far away from their homes.

Shamsher Singh, state general secretary of the union, and Gurpreet Baraich, depot vice-president, said they had already raised their demands before the Transport Minister but to no avail. Thus, the employees were being forced to hold protests.

They said if transfer orders of the employees were not revoked, they would intensify their agitation against the minister and the authorities.

Meanwhile, the protesting employees also reminded the state government that before the elections, AAP had promised to regularise the contractual employees if it comes to power.