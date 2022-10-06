Ludhiana: 'Cooking without fire' competition held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) for Women, Civil Lines, organised a ‘Cooking without fire’ competition at ‘Zaika 2K22’. The competition was held to revive the artistic spirit of students, who amazed everyone with their skills. Dr Harpreet Kaur, Director, KIMT, announced the names of winners in the competition and congratulated them. The participants were adjudged based on their taste, presentation and nutritious value of the food they had prepared.

Inter-College Taekwondo Tourney

Ajay Kumar, a BA second year student of Lajpat Rai DAV College, Jagraon, won a bronze medal in the Punjab University Inter-College Taekwondo Tournament held in Chandigarh. College Principal, Dr Anuj Kumar Sharma, congratulated Arjun for his achievement.

69 selected for Science society

Government College for Girls organised an installation ceremony of its Science Society to formally inaugrate it for the new session. College Principal Suman Lata was the chief guest on the occasion. The ceremony was organised by the chemistry and biochemistry departments. Sixty nine students were selected as members of the society.

Dasehra celebrated

Students of International Public Senior Secondary School, Sandhu Nagar, celebrated Dasehra with fervour. On the occasion, a special assembly was held. Director Baljinder Singh Sandhu and principal Suman Arora motivated students and asked them to follow the path of truth.