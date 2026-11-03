Ludhiana cop digs into books, completes PhD in public administration

A 34-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Ludhiana police commissionerate, Dr Ramandeep Singh, has completed a PhD in public administration.

Posted as a reader with the DCP (headquarters), Singh completed his doctorate in three years. His research focused on the evolution of policing and the growing role of technology in crime prevention and investigation.

Advertisement

Singh joined the force as a constable in 2012 and was promoted to head constable in 2017 after clearing a departmental examination. He was subsequently promoted to the rank of ASI in 2023.

Advertisement

A science student with a non-medical background, Singh also pursued an MA in political science from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He said pursuing a PhD had been a dream since his school days.

He enrolled for a doctorate in public administration at a private university in Phagwara, choosing policing as the focus of his research.

Advertisement

“Once, I asked my schoolteacher whether there was an end to education or whether a person could continue studying throughout life. My teacher replied that one’s formal education could be considered complete after earning a PhD. His words stayed with me, and now I feel that I have completed my education,” he said.

Singh said his research had given him an opportunity to study the functioning of the police department in depth and understand how policing had evolved over the years.

His research covered several aspects, including the history of the Punjab Police, police reforms and the need for changes and technological advancements in policing, crime analysis, investigation and detection mechanisms, online frauds, and the use of technology by criminals to evade the law.