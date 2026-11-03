DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana cop digs into books, completes PhD in public administration

Ludhiana cop digs into books, completes PhD in public administration

34-year-old ASI is posted as a reader with the DCP (headquarters) in Ludhiana

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:04 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Ramandeep Singh
Advertisement

A 34-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Ludhiana police commissionerate, Dr Ramandeep Singh, has completed a PhD in public administration.

Posted as a reader with the DCP (headquarters), Singh completed his doctorate in three years. His research focused on the evolution of policing and the growing role of technology in crime prevention and investigation.

Advertisement

Singh joined the force as a constable in 2012 and was promoted to head constable in 2017 after clearing a departmental examination. He was subsequently promoted to the rank of ASI in 2023.

Advertisement

A science student with a non-medical background, Singh also pursued an MA in political science from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He said pursuing a PhD had been a dream since his school days.

He enrolled for a doctorate in public administration at a private university in Phagwara, choosing policing as the focus of his research.

Advertisement

“Once, I asked my schoolteacher whether there was an end to education or whether a person could continue studying throughout life. My teacher replied that one’s formal education could be considered complete after earning a PhD. His words stayed with me, and now I feel that I have completed my education,” he said.

Singh said his research had given him an opportunity to study the functioning of the police department in depth and understand how policing had evolved over the years.

His research covered several aspects, including the history of the Punjab Police, police reforms and the need for changes and technological advancements in policing, crime analysis, investigation and detection mechanisms, online frauds, and the use of technology by criminals to evade the law.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts