Ludhiana cop gets Home Minister’s medal for crackdown on organised crime, drugs

A woman official posted with the Ludhiana police has received the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak, or the Union Home Minister’s medal, for excellent work and high professional standards in policing.

Pragya Jain, posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG counter-intelligence and Anti Narcotic Task Force), was among the 490 recipients of the award from across the country. She became the only woman Punjab Police official to have ever gotten the award.

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She earned the award for her efforts against drug networks, organised crime and gangsters.

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The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak has been awarded to personnel of various states and Union Territories (UTs), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) for 2026. The list included 37 officials from Punjab.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2024 to recognise excellence in operations, outstanding work in investigation, exceptional performance, courageous intelligence service and meritorious contributions in forensic science. The award is announced annually on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

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AIG Jain led from the front in dismantling interstate pharmaceutical drug syndicates, recovering illegal weapons and exposing Pakistan-linked narcotics networks.

The 2017-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has led a career marked by intelligence-led investigations and decisive action against organised crime.

Talking to The Tribune on Tuesday, Jain said, “Receiving such a prestigious award will motivate my team and I to carry out more anti-drug and anti-terror operations and make Punjab safe. I credit Director General of Punjab Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, Additional DGP (counter intelligence) Amit Prasad, IG (counter intelligence) Ashish Chaudhary and my team for this award and for giving me the strength to discharge my duties.”

Jain said that from early posting as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Barnala to assignments in Khanna, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Fazilka and Faridkot, her professional journey had included significant enforcement operations. “During my first posting as the Barnala ASP, my team and I made significant recoveries, including approximately 2.88 crore habit-forming tablets and capsules valued around Rs 15 crores in a major pharmaceutical drug investigation. Then, more than 60 lakh intoxicating tablets and capsules were recovered during my posting in Ludhiana. In Khanna, we recovered around 200 illegal weapons” she said, recounting some of the major operations she had been a part of.

When she was the Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the force in September 2025 recovered 12.1 kg of heroin, described as the district’s largest single-day seizure.

A native of Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, she has completed a bachelor’s degree in homoeopathic medicine and surgery. She used to run a clinic in Delhi for seven years before cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2016.