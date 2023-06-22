Ludhiana: Cops arrest up man for theft

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The Focal Point police on Wednesday claimed to have nabbed a thief and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. The accused has been identified as Parvesh Kumar, a native of UP, who was presently staying in the Focal Point area. SHO Amandeep Brar said that police had recovered five mobile phones, an LCD, Rs 1,500 in cash and a bluetooth speaker from the accused. Inspector Brar said another thief, identified as Lakhwinder Singh of Moti Nagar, was also arrested. A stolen truck was seized from his possession. His two accomplices remain at large. TNS

Addict held for murder

Ludhiana: The Jagraon police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder of a physically challenged grocer, Jaswinder Singh of Kothe Rahlan village. A drug addict identified as Amandeep Singh of the same village had committed the murder. The police have recovered the mobile phone of the deceased from the accused. The body of the victim was found in his house on Tuesday morning. SSP Navneet Bains said the accused had admitted that he was a drug addict and had entered the victim’s house to steal his mobile phone. When the latter woke up and started fighting with him, the accused strangled him with a belt and fled.