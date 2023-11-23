Ludhiana Cops crack Rs 4 lakh loot case, nab three

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have solved a major loot of Rs 4 lakh with the arrest of three suspects.

The money, along with mobile phones, was looted from Ashok Thaper (65), nephew of martyr Sukhdev Thaper, on the intervening night of November 11 and 12 by six miscreants. Of the nabbed three suspects, one was arrested after bringing on production warrant from jail.

The suspects have been identified as Amrinder Singh, alias Raja, of Civil Lines, Karan Arora, alias Kanu, of New Partap Nagar and Ravinder, alias Jolly, a resident of New Kundanpuri (brought in production warrant).

JCP (City) Saumya Mishra and ADCP-1 Rupinder Kaur Sran issued a joint statement in this regard. The JCP said after the registration of a case, the police started a probe which led to the arrest of the trio. Six mobile phones, a motorcycle, a Honda Activa scooter and two sharp weapons were recovered from them.

The suspects also have a criminal past as Amrinder is facing six cases, including of attempt to murder, trespassing and loot, Karan is facing four cases of loot and theft and Ravinder is facing two cases of loot and drug smuggling, registered against them in Ludhiana in the past.

The ADCP said since six suspects had looted Ashok Thaper, the other three miscreants were also identified and raids were on to nab them.

“All suspects are drug addicts. On the intervening night of November 11 and 12, after consuming ‘chitta’, they robbed Thaper of cash and mobile phones. One phone was recovered while another was sold to some shopkeeper by the suspects,” Sran said.

The ADCP said questioning of the suspects was on and three of their accomplices were at large. Once they were nabbed, the money would be recovered.

Ravinder went to jail in some other case after the November 12 loot incident and after the arrest of two suspects, they admitted that the former was also accompanying them at the time of the loot.

Meanwhile, Ashok Thaper said over Rs 4 lakh was looted from him by the robbers and till the entire amount was recovered by the police, he would fight his case.