Ludhiana cops organise sports meet to combat drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

To spread the message against drugs, Ludhiana police today organised a sports meet at the Police Lines.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja and Additional DCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar motivated the youth who took part in the sports meet.

Volleyball results Winners - Jaspal Bangar village

Runners-up - Bhattian village Tug of war results Winners - Police administration

Runners-up - Sangowal village

Chahal said the event was conducted for the purpose of making the youth aware about the ill-effects of drugs.

In this meet, volleyball and tug-of-war competitions were held in which teams of villages Panjeta, Bhattian, Dangora, Sangowal, Lohara, Jaspal Bangar and Sangian, and the police administration participated. Chahal honoured the winning teams with cash prize of Rs 11,000 each and Rs 5,100 each to the runners-up teams.

