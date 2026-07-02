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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Cops probe involvement of person known to victim

Ludhiana Cops probe involvement of person known to victim

School Principal murder case

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:22 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana police investigation into the brutal murder of Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, the principal of Dhaliwal Senior Secondary School, has reportedly gathered vital clues in the case. The postmortem examination of the deceased was conducted by board of doctors at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital. Doctors found that a pointed weapon was used to kill the victim, who was stabbed multiple times.

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According to sources, the police have seized electronic devices and are examining them. The police are investigating the call details of Iqbal, his son and others involved in the case. According to the police, call dumps are being collected from the night before the incident to determine how many mobile phones were active just before the incident.

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The police are attempting to trace the locations of phone numbers from a list they have compiled. Based on the investigation, they suspect the involvement of someone known to the victim. The deceased’s son, Yuvi, told the police that two men entered the house and took him and his father hostage. The accused stripped his father half-naked and assaulted him.

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ACP Inderjit Singh said the postmortem report suggested that a pointed weapon was used to commit the murder. “The murder weapon was not found at the crime scene. We have gathered some clues and soon the case will be solved,” added the ACP.

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