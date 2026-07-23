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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana cops say no link between suspect who fired in front of Patiala prof's car, man who asked for money

Ludhiana cops say no link between suspect who fired in front of Patiala prof's car, man who asked for money

Police probe into Patiala prof’s complaint finds a series of coincidences led to the incident being construed as an extortion bid

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Police officials address a press conference in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
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The police team probing the extortion complaint by Patiala-based professor Sumrinder Seeda, alias Sumair, has found that the two scooter-borne suspects who opened fired in front of his car and the man who sent him a message asking for money were not linked to each other. A series of coincidences had led to the incident being construed as an extortion bid, the police said.

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The scooter-borne accused who opened fire did not know who he was and were not targeting him, the Khanna police added. The police probe found the case to be one of “coincidence” as the accused used a toy pistol. The person who demanded the money was not an extortionist, but a man looking to raise money for the treatment of his hospitalised father.

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The police have arrested Dolinder Soni, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Lakhbir Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Rahon village here. A toy pistol was recovered from Lakhbir.

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Pawanjit, Superintendent of Police (SP detective) said the victim had filed a complaint on July 7. The SP said footage of the incident shows a youngster riding a scooter on the Ambala-Ludhiana Highway and firing in the air. Dolinder Soni, who sent a message to the professor on Facebook Messenger purportedly asking him for Rs 50 lakh, was arrested on July 13.

During interrogation, it came to light Soni had asked for Rs 5,000, and not Rs 50 lakh. He needed the money for the treatment of his 70-year-old father, who had lost his eyesight. Soni had not sent any associate to intimidate the professor. “It was a coincidence that the firing followed by the call was construed as an extortion bid,” added the SP.

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While Dolinder has no criminal record, Lakhbir has two cases, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act registered against him.

Darpan Ahluwalia, SSP, Khanna, said Lakhbir didn’t know the professor. As opposed to the claims of the professor that Rs 50 lakh was demanded, Dolinder had asked for Rs 5,000, she added.

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