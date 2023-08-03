Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

Ludhiana, August 2

The Ludhiana police carried out a surprise checking in the Central Jail on Tajpur Road here on Wednesday. The checking was led by Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu along with over 450 police personnel.

Sidhu said today’s checking operation was conducted under ‘Operation Stark’ and similar searches were conducted in all jails across the state.

Each barrack of the jail was minutely searched and suspicious inmates were also frisked by the police. The main objective of the checking was to break the network of drug traffickers and notorious criminals, the CP said.

The checking teams involved 14 senior officials from the Police Commissionerate, 325 personnel of the city police and 70 jail administration staff.

“We are giving a strict message to criminals that the Ludhiana police are always ready to assist the Central Jail. The focus is on hardcore criminals, drug smugglers and their barracks were inspected on a priority basis,” he said.