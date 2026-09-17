DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana Councillor questions recarpeting of road, seeks MC audit

Ludhiana Councillor questions recarpeting of road, seeks MC audit

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:11 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation’s decision to recarpet a road stretch that is largely in a good condition has come under question, with councillor and F&CC member Gaurav Bhatti seeking a technical and financial inquiry into the ongoing work from Metro Road to Shri Vishwanath Mandir Road.

The road serves areas falling under Wards 26, 21 and 28. Bhatti has submitted a written complaint to the MC Commissioner and Mayor, questioning the need for taking up recarpeting on such a large scale and the expenditure proposed for the project.

Advertisement

According to the Congress councillor, a considerable portion of the road appeared to be in a usable condition during his inspection. He said damaged spots, including minor potholes, could possibly have been addressed through repair work instead of laying a fresh carpet over the entire stretch.

Advertisement

Bhatti said the actual condition of the road and the technical basis on which the estimate was prepared should be examined before public money was spent. He maintained that he was not alleging any financial irregularity at this stage and that the matter could be established only after examining the official records.

He has sought scrutiny of the technical assessment, estimate and approval granted for the work. He has also asked the civic body to examine the role of officials involved in preparing and approving the estimate and determine whether the proposed work was technically justified.

Advertisement

The councillor has further sought examination of the tender documents, measurements of the work carried out at the site and records relating to payment to the contractor.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts