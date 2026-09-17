Ludhiana Councillor questions recarpeting of road, seeks MC audit

The Municipal Corporation’s decision to recarpet a road stretch that is largely in a good condition has come under question, with councillor and F&CC member Gaurav Bhatti seeking a technical and financial inquiry into the ongoing work from Metro Road to Shri Vishwanath Mandir Road.

The road serves areas falling under Wards 26, 21 and 28. Bhatti has submitted a written complaint to the MC Commissioner and Mayor, questioning the need for taking up recarpeting on such a large scale and the expenditure proposed for the project.

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According to the Congress councillor, a considerable portion of the road appeared to be in a usable condition during his inspection. He said damaged spots, including minor potholes, could possibly have been addressed through repair work instead of laying a fresh carpet over the entire stretch.

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Bhatti said the actual condition of the road and the technical basis on which the estimate was prepared should be examined before public money was spent. He maintained that he was not alleging any financial irregularity at this stage and that the matter could be established only after examining the official records.

He has sought scrutiny of the technical assessment, estimate and approval granted for the work. He has also asked the civic body to examine the role of officials involved in preparing and approving the estimate and determine whether the proposed work was technically justified.

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The councillor has further sought examination of the tender documents, measurements of the work carried out at the site and records relating to payment to the contractor.