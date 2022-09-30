Ludhiana: Couple booked on fraud charge

Ludhiana, September 29
The police yesterday registered a fraud case against a couple, who were members of Keharnam Memorial Educational Society, on the charge of committing a fraud of several lakhs by tampering with the financial records of the society.
The suspects have been identified as Damanpreet Singh and his wife Manpreet Kaur, residents of Model Gram. A case was registered on the complaint of chairman of the society Mann Singh Garcha.
The complaint was lodged in the case in June 2020 and after over two years, the police have registered a case.
The complainant told the police that the couple had tampered with the financial records of colleges run by the society, usurping fee of international students, and had prepared fake documents.
