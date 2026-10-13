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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana couple hit by rashly driven vehicle, woman dies

Ludhiana couple hit by rashly driven vehicle, woman dies

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Victim's husband sustained serious injuries in the mishap. Photo for representation
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A woman riding a scooter was killed on the spot and her husband seriously injured in an accident near a dhaba on the Jagraon-Moga stretch of the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway on Monday. The incident occurred when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit them.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, wife of Harjinder Singh, a resident of Galib Khurd village. Her husband, former Subedar Harjinder Singh, sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

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Harjinder Singh, along with his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, was returning to their village on a scooty after purchasing household items from Jagraon. As they reached near Pardesi Dhaba on Moga Road, an unidentified vehicle coming from the rear hit their scooter.

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The impact of the collision caused the two-wheeler to lose balance and fell on the road. The uncontrolled vehicle then ran over them. Sukhwinder Kaur died a on the spot.

Harjinder was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Jagraon. However, due to serious head injuries, doctors, after providing primary treatment, referred him to a hospital in Ludhiana.

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The police sent the body for autopsy. A case has been registered.

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