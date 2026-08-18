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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

Ludhiana: Court allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:24 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A court has allowed a 13-year-old rape survivor to medically terminate her pregnancy immediately after recognising the grave risk it posed to her life and well-being.

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Following court permission and parental consent, doctors at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana will proceed with the medical termination of pregnancy for a 13-year-old survivor of sexual assault. Medical evaluations determined that continuing the pregnancy posed severe risks to the young girl's life and health.

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Based on the girl’s medical condition, her mother filed an appeal, and the court granted permission for an abortion. The procedure will now be carried once the girl’s tests are completed, confirmed Dr Akhil Sarin, the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) at the hospital.

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The minor’s mother had stated in her police complaint that her daughter was seven months pregnant. However, a medical examination at the Civil Hospital estimated the pregnancy to be around five months.

Doctors advised terminating the pregnancy, warning that continuing it could endanger the girl’s life.

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Following this, police from Division No. 6 filed a petition in court, which granted permission for the abortion. The girl has since been admitted to the Civil Hospital.

It may be noted that the police have arrested two youths accused of gang-raping the minor. DNA samples from both accused have been collected. A DNA sample will also be taken from the fetus after the abortion, and the police will match it with the DNA of the two accused.

An FIR was lodged against the accused at Division No. 6 police station based on the mother’s complaint. Both accused are currently in judicial custody.

The victim’s father said his daughter is the third of six siblings and used to look after the younger children at home.

The accused were known to the family. One of them had rented a room in the same house. He was a distant relative whom the girl used to call “brother,” and he is from Uttar Pradesh.

On July 29, when the girl complained of severe abdominal pain, her mother pressed her stomach and felt movement inside.

When the mother questioned her firmly, the girl began to cry and revealed everything. She disclosed that one of the accused had raped her multiple times in the rented room, while the other had assaulted her in the bathroom.

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