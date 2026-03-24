icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana court convicts 17 in foodgrains scam

Ludhiana court convicts 17 in foodgrains scam

Six acquitted, Ludhiana court to pronounces sentence on March 25

article_Author
Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The investigation stems from two interconnected criminal cases originally registered at the Sunlight Colony police station, which were later transferred to the Crime Branch due to the involvement of high-profile interstate gangsters and sophisticated logistical networks. File
Advertisement

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Singh Shergill has convicted 17 persons, including depot holders and flour mill owners, and acquitted six others in a high-profile foodgrain misappropriation and corruption case.

Advertisement

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 25.

Advertisement

All the convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the judgment and sent to a jail.

Advertisement

The court cited lack of sufficient evidence as the reason for the acquittals.

The court observed that the prosecution proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The court held the accused guilty of offences involving criminal breach of trust, forgery and corruption.

Advertisement

The case was registered on September 1, 2012, at the

Vigilance Bureau police station.

According to the prosecution, four trucks carrying 370 bags of foodgrains were dispatched from a government agency godown in Machhiwara. The consignments were meant for distribution to ration depot holders who had deposited advance payments.

However, the trucks were intercepted en route and diverted towards flour mills for sale in the open market. The prosecution alleged the diversion was carried out in connivance with depot holders, flour mill owners and certain government officials.

During the trial, the prime accused, an inspector of Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation (PUNGRAIN), and three others passed away, following which the proceedings against them were dropped. A woman depot holder was declared proclaimed offender.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts