Ludhiana court convicts 17 in foodgrains scam

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Singh Shergill has convicted 17 persons, including depot holders and flour mill owners, and acquitted six others in a high-profile foodgrain misappropriation and corruption case.

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The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 25.

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All the convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the judgment and sent to a jail.

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The court cited lack of sufficient evidence as the reason for the acquittals.

The court observed that the prosecution proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt. The court held the accused guilty of offences involving criminal breach of trust, forgery and corruption.

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The case was registered on September 1, 2012, at the

Vigilance Bureau police station.

According to the prosecution, four trucks carrying 370 bags of foodgrains were dispatched from a government agency godown in Machhiwara. The consignments were meant for distribution to ration depot holders who had deposited advance payments.

However, the trucks were intercepted en route and diverted towards flour mills for sale in the open market. The prosecution alleged the diversion was carried out in connivance with depot holders, flour mill owners and certain government officials.

During the trial, the prime accused, an inspector of Punjab State Grains Procurement Corporation (PUNGRAIN), and three others passed away, following which the proceedings against them were dropped. A woman depot holder was declared proclaimed offender.